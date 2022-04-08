Hello, sunshine: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Panama for less than $325

If you’ve always wanted to see the Panama Canal or walk through the historic Casco Antiguo (old quarter), you can now do so on a budget.

According to YYZ Deals, you can find roundtrip flights from Toronto to Panama City for $311 or $321.

The Delta Air Lines flights include a layover in Atlanta each way and are available from late April until November 2022. According to the Panama tourism site, visitors don’t need to present negative COVID-19 tests but the US still requires them.

If you’re ready to plan your next sunny getaway, then here’s how to book these flights according to YYZ Deals:

Start a Google Flights search like this one:

Google Flights: Toronto to Panama City, Panama

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations

Adjust the trip length at the bottom

Here’s the same rate on the Delta Air Lines site for May.

The basic economy option includes one free carry-on and one checked bag. However, a $60 upgrade gets you free selection, and no fees if you want to change your flight (you would have to pay the possible fare difference though). But if you’d like to fly first class, that’s going to set you back an additional $807 but you do get premium seating, priority boarding, and two free checked bags.

Prices are going up so don’t miss out on this deal.