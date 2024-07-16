Toronto grocery store is selling almost everything at half price

A grocery store in Toronto is having a sale right now where you can get major discounts on groceries.

Gearing up for its closure on July 29, the Sobeys location at 147 Laird Avenue is launching a huge liquidation sale… and everything must go.

As of Sunday, July 14, the grocery store is offering a 50% markdown on everything from produce and meat to cleaning supplies and home goods until their last day in business, with liquor and tobacco being the only exceptions.

According to visitors to the store, things are already going quickly, so if you’re hoping to get a much-needed discount on your groceries, you’ll want to get over there quickly.

One Reddit user reports seeing someone pushing a cart filled to the brim with steaks, while another claims they saved $500 stocking up on groceries.

The location is set to be turned into a new Farm Boy location, beginning the transition at the end of this month and reopening in early 2025.