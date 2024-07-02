Get into the padel and pickleball scene at this new public racket club in Toronto

Padel and pickleball are taking Canada by storm, and there’s a new court in the heart of Toronto ready to keep up with demand while democratizing racket sports at the same time.

For those who don’t know, pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, while padel is a similar doubles game with different court dimensions, scoring rules, and paddles. Fun, social, and accessible for many different skill levels, it’s easy to see why racket sports are growing in popularity in North America.

Even so, there are only a handful of pickleball courts to play on in Toronto — a population of 3 million people, in case you forgot — and no public options to play padel (private courts exist, but require expensive memberships). That’s where Fairgrounds enters the scene.

Fairgrounds is a new kind of racket club, offering bookable outdoor courts free from steep membership fees.

Its newest spot is located at Yonge and Rosehill in Summerhill, smack dab in the middle of many traditional clubs with their long lineups and hoity-toity rules (seriously — some still have dress codes and limit phone usage!). If you’re willing to pay a little bit of money for a lot of fun, this is the new, destination court for you.

Padel & pickleball courts in Toronto

Fairgrounds Yonge & Rosehill has two padel courts, one pickleball court, and a bespoke club designed by FutureStudio. The goal is to create a refreshing, design-forward space that’s affordable and accessible to anyone looking to try a new activity or play more frequently.

Bookings for this new location open July 2.

Celebrate the grand opening

Guess what? Toronto-area enthusiasts are invited to the Grand Opening Block Party from July 12 to 14! Guests can expect fun programming and interactive brand activations from neighbourhood favourites like Cottage Springs Vodka Soda, Barbet, Neal Brothers, Saltwater Co., The Ten Spot Summerhill, and more.

Whether you’re looking to get social and try a new activity or are a seasoned racket sports player looking for a fresh and convenient location, there’s no better time to pick up the paddle and give it a go. Become a free member at visitfairgrounds.com, and be sure to check out the Grand Opening Block Party!

When: Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, 2024

Time: 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 1375 Yonge Street, Toronto

Cost: Free