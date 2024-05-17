Pickleball and padel are more popular than ever in the Greater Toronto Area, and there’s a new destination where players can make a racket starting this weekend.

Fairgrounds will officially open Canada’s first mixed-use pickleball and padel facility on Saturday, May 18, at Assembly Park in Vaughan. The event will feature free play, live music, treats, and more.

The modern racket club not only brings together players of two of the world’s fastest-growing sports, but it also offers a social space for the community to come together.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen a shift from drinking culture to alternatives that offer more social and emotional value,” said Drummond Munro, Fairgrounds co-founder, to Daily Hive. “Fairgrounds fosters that community by providing social spaces for experience seekers through the power of sport.”

The Assembly Park Club will be home to nine pickleball courts, which will be open to the public. Players of all ages and abilities are welcome with a free membership.

In addition to pickleball, the club will be home to a padel court, so you can try your hand at another racquet sport rapidly gaining in popularity worldwide.

Padel is a combination of tennis and squash. It uses the tennis scoring system in a smaller, enclosed court where the ball can bounce off the walls.

“As padel gains traction in Canada and moves into the cultural mainstream, we want to introduce it to more people in an inclusive way that everyone can enjoy,” added Munro.

Racket players looking for an inclusive environment to try out new experiences and create lasting friendships will be served well by visiting Fairgrounds. There are even pickleball and padel pros available as coaches to help you take your game to the next level.

With a second location already open in Etobicoke and a third coming this summer to Yonge and Rosehill, there’s a Fairgrounds location nearby for you to get your pickleball and padel on.

Best of all, there’s no dress code!

For more information about Fairgrounds, to become a member, or to book a court, visit them online.

Address: 80 Interchange Way, Concord

Address: 250 The East Mall, Toronto

Phone: 416-232-1223

