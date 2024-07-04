Ryan O'Reilly pushed Predators to trade for Leafs' Marner: report

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner continues to be at the forefront of trade rumours.

It was revealed today that former teammate and now Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly tried to get his current team to trade for the winger.

O’Reilly reportedly tried to convince Predators general manager Barry Trotz to trade for Marner, per Nick Kypreos in the Toronto Star.

It’s unclear if any negotiations occurred, but the trade did not happen. However, it’s clear that Marner is still held in high regard by at least one veteran ex-teammate.

The Predators ended up acquiring a host of star power through free agency instead, as they brought in Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. They lost in the first round last year but are clearly making a push to contend next season.

The Marner saga has been hanging over the Maple Leafs this summer after another early playoff exit. The drama surrounding the situation was reportedly even enough to dissuade some free agents from choosing the Leafs in free agency.

Marner had 85 points in just 69 games last year, continuing to be one of the NHL’s most productive wingers during the regular season. However, another subpar postseason showing, with just three points in seven games, has raised the temperature on a possible exit from the Leafs.

The 6-foot forward has 50 points in 57 career playoff games, far off his regular season pace of 639 points in 576 games.

The Leafs roster has undergone a lot of changes since they lost in the first round last year. They have a new head coach in Craig Berube, a revamped blue line, a new goalie, and some new faces up front. Whether there are more changes to come, including Marner moving on through a potential trade, remains to be seen.