Leafs planning to use tandem goalie rotation with Stolarz, Woll

It sure sounds like the Toronto Maple Leafs are letting their goalies compete for the net next season, with few guarantees being promised heading into training camp.

On Monday, the Leafs inked three different goalies to contracts: incumbent Joseph Woll, the oft-injured Matt Murray, who sat out the entire 2023-24 season for Toronto, and Anthony Stolarz, who was fresh off winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

“It was quick,” the new signing said on Wednesday via a Zoom call with the Toronto media. “A lot of guys were hungover from the [Stanley Cup] parade. I got in touch with my agent and it was like ‘Is it going to be this team, that team, are we gonna do this? Let’s get rolling.”

In Florida, Stolarz played 27 games this past season, playing behind potential future Hall of Famer Sergei Bobrovsky.

“There’s an opportunity, I felt. In Florida I knew my role as a backup,” Stolarz said. “Whereas here, [Woll and] I will be competing for starts, and as a goalie, that’s all you can ask for.”

While Murray is likely to be Toronto’s third-stringer, Stolarz and Woll appear set to have an ongoing battle to earn new Leafs bench boss Craig Berube’s trust throughout the year, but will begin as a tandem.

“Only one of us can play, and I want to go in and seize the opportunity,” Stolarz added. “But also be a good teammate and support [Joseph Woll]… I know I’m one of the best in the world and looking forward to the opportunity.”

It’ll be an interesting dynamic to see who gets the start in net when the Leafs take to the ice for their regular season opener on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’m excited. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the fan base. It’s a very hungry and passionate fan base. I’m looking forward to getting to Toronto, meeting everyone and getting things going,” Stolarz added.