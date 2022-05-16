Snow depressing: Parts of Ontario could see snowfall this week

Just when you thought winter weather was over, it makes a comeback!

After a brief taste of summer weather, some of Ontario could see snow this week. According to The Weather Network, a Pacific trough will push cold air across several provinces. This cold air could bring snow with it.

The greatest chance for snow as a result of this weather pattern, according to the forecast, will be in northwestern Ontario this Friday. If you’re in the region, it might be worth keeping that snow shovel out, just in case!

While conditions currently show a rainy end to the week, if The Weather Network’s forecast for cold air moving through comes to fruition, that rain could turn to snow.

There is a chance that snow could be avoided, the forecast shows, but it all depends on where the storm starts. The Weather Network said that if the storm begins over Colorado, it could push more warm air instead of arctic air. However, cold air will be a major player if the storm builds over Wyoming or Montana.

So, don’t put away your snow removal equipment just yet! Winter weather could make fools of us all.