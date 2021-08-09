Ontario provincial parks are free on weekdays for the rest of the month
You can spend the day at an Ontario provincial park for free this month.
Free day-use passes are available Monday to Thursday until September 2, providing the perfect opportunity for a scenic hike, picnic by the lake, or leisurely stroll through nature.
The passes can be obtained from any operating provincial park, giving you hundreds of options to get away for the day.
Ontario has also created a new booking system that allows day-trippers to reserve their vehicle permits up to five days in advance of their visit.
The service provides “guaranteed access” for your day trip — no more waiting in long lines only to be turned away because the park is full.
Created in response to provincial parks’ increasing popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the booking system is available at 17 parks this summer:
- Algonquin
- Arrowhead
- Batchawana Bay
- Craigleith
- Darlington
- Forks of the Credit
- Kakabeka Falls
- Kettle Lakes
- Lake Superior
- Long Point
- Mono Cliffs
- North Beach
- Pinery
- Presqu’ile
- Sandbanks
- Sibbald Point
- Turkey Point
All that’s left to do now is choose a park and make a reservation.