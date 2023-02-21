Ontario police forced to clear pigs from highway

Ontario police were forced to escort a group of innocent pigs to safety after they were found hog-ging a highway on Sunday morning.

A few minutes before 8:30 am, South Simcoe Police received a call about several pigs that were seen walking along Highway 89 and 10th Side Road in New Tecumseth, Ontario.

South Simcoe Police tweeted about the humorous ordeal just before 11 am, writing, “Our officers will tell you every day is different and this pig tale is proof.”

According to police, the pigs escaped by getting under a fence and were seen walking across the road to another property.

Our officers will tell you every day is different and this pig tale is proof. Today B platoon was dealing with a call at Highway 89/10 Sideroad for 15 pigs on the road! Officers corralled the fugitive farm animals to safety and the owner attended to pick them up. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Sk2S0RMx36 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) February 19, 2023

Officers were able to corral the 15 pigs to safety, none of which were injured during the incident. Police made sure the adorable animals were safe and sound until their owners came to pick them up.

South Simcoe Police said anyone who sees wildlife on major roads and is concerned for their well-being should contact local police.

Here’s hoping these friendly hogs don’t manage to escape the piggy bank again anytime soon.