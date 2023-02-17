Popular Toronto social media account taken down by Instagram

A popular Instagram account linked to witness tampering involving a high-profile Toronto police investigation has been taken down.

The three individuals allegedly behind @keep6ixsolid and other linked accounts were facing allegations of witness tampering after posting videos and audio of a witness testimony back in November 2021.

These clips were protected under a publication ban and prohibited from publication.

At the time, the three people, hailing from Brampton and Toronto, were charged with multiple offences including intimidation of a justice system participant and obstruction of justice.

Now, @keep6ixsolid is no more, after the page was disabled and removed. It is unknown if these allegations or charges are related to the page’s removal or if something the account recently published violated Instagram’s guidelines.

The other accounts associated with @keep6ixsolid (according to the police report), including @straightouttathe6ixtv and @thewarinda6ix still seem to be running and posting regular content.

@keep6ixSolid now has a backup account and other Toronto Instagram accounts were directing followers to @keep6iixsolid as an alternative.

The info for that backup account claims the main page was disabled and has some 22,000 followers.

Instagram has a new policy when it comes to disabling accounts, where pages can be temporarily shut down if they have a percentage of content violating the platform’s rules.

“We are now rolling out a new policy where, in addition to removing accounts with a certain percentage of violating content, we will also remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a window of time,” according to Instagram.

Community guidelines for Instagram include removing posts that are considered imposing on intellectual property, inappropriate imagery, spam, illegal content, hate speech, bullying and abuse, graphic violence, and self-injury.