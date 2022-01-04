Here are the new COVID-19 restrictions coming into effect Wednesday

Ontario has reintroduced a number of public health measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and they go into effect at 12:01 on Wednesday.

The province announced on Monday that it would be returning to a modified Step 2 of its reopening plan beginning January 5. The restrictions will remain in place for at least 21 days. We’ve rounded up all of the reintroduced restrictions:

Social gatherings

Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors.

Outdoor social gatherings are capped at 10 people.

Businesses and workplaces are required to let employees work remotely unless their work requires them to be on site.

Capacity limits

Organized public events are limited to five people indoors. Outdoor public events have no capacity limits but masks must be warn if physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies are limited to 50% capacity of the room in which the event takes place. Receptions are limited to the same as social gatherings.

Retail settings are limited to 50% capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained in lines.

Personal care services are limited to 50% capacity.

Public libraries are limited to 50% capacity.

Closures