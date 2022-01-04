Here are the new COVID-19 restrictions coming into effect Wednesday
Jan 4 2022, 6:46 pm
Ontario has reintroduced a number of public health measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and they go into effect at 12:01 on Wednesday.
The province announced on Monday that it would be returning to a modified Step 2 of its reopening plan beginning January 5. The restrictions will remain in place for at least 21 days. We’ve rounded up all of the reintroduced restrictions:
- You might also like:
- Ontario's new public health measures came "too late": RNAO
- Ontario orders restaurants and bars to stop indoor dining service
- Ontario schools not returning to in-person learning this week
Social gatherings
- Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors.
- Outdoor social gatherings are capped at 10 people.
- Businesses and workplaces are required to let employees work remotely unless their work requires them to be on site.
Capacity limits
- Organized public events are limited to five people indoors. Outdoor public events have no capacity limits but masks must be warn if physical distancing can’t be maintained.
- Weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies are limited to 50% capacity of the room in which the event takes place. Receptions are limited to the same as social gatherings.
- Retail settings are limited to 50% capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained in lines.
- Personal care services are limited to 50% capacity.
- Public libraries are limited to 50% capacity.
Closures
- Indoor meeting and event spaces will be closed, outdoor spaces may remain open with restrictions.
- Indoor dining is closed at bars, restaurants and other food establishments. Outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout and delivery are allowed.
- Indoor concerts, theatres and cinemas will be closed.
- Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals are to close.
- Indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues will be closed.
- Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms will be closed. There are exceptions for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues.
- Students will move to remote learning from January 5 to at least January 17.