Ontario reporting over 800 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Ontario reported 807 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the second day in a row with more than 800 new infections. .

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 731 new cases per day. The last time it was that high was June 7.

Six new deaths were also reported Friday, but two of them occurred more than two months ago and were discovered during a data cleanup.

The majority of new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 628 of Friday’s cases are in people without both shots and 179 are in people who are fully immunized.

Across Ontario, 326 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 292 of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are also 169 people in the ICU and 157 of them are not fully immunized.

169 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 157 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 12 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 3, 2021

Broken down by region, 175 of Friday’s cases are in Toronto, 85 are in York Region, and 136 are in Peel.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. Approximately 83% of people 12 and up have at least one shot and 77% have both doses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a province-wide vaccine passport on Wednesday afternoon. Proof of vaccination will be needed starting September 22 to dine indoors at restaurants, go to the cinema, attend sporting events, and enter banquet halls and event spaces.

To date, Ontario has seen 567,878 c total COVID-19 cases and 9,536 virus deaths.