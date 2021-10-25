Canada’s Recovery Benefit, or CRB, has officially come to an end, and a new program has taken its place.

The new benefit is called the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, and it will provide support “strictly” to Canadians who lose work due to local lockdown measures.

The financial support will provide $300 per week and is available until May 7, 2022. Workers who are ineligible for Employment Insurance can make use of the new program. The benefit is only available to those who lose income over government-mandated lockdowns.

The Canadian Worker Lockdown Benefit will not be available to those who lose work over non-compliance with workplace vaccine mandates.

Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland announced the new program on October 21, just days before CRB was slated to end.

According to a memo obtained by the Canadian Press, some 800,000 Canadians were still relying on CRB payments at the time of its end. NDP MP Peter Julian tweeted that none of the people relying on CRB payments would be eligible for the new financial support as nowhere in the country is currently under lockdown.

In 38 hours, 880,000 families will be cut off pandemic supports with the sudden ending of the #CRB. NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM qualifies for the new #Liberal “lockdown workers benefit”. Because there are no regions that qualify. Callous & cruel @JustinTrudeau I have no words. https://t.co/SwZ4r3T4SM — Peter Julian (@MPJulian) October 22, 2021

At a press conference, Freeland said that Canada had recovered 100% of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also announced that they extended the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit for those who need to take time off work to take care of someone who has fallen ill with COVID-19 or who has to take time off work due to a COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis. Both benefits are extended until May 7, 2022.