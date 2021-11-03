Ontario to announce COVID-19 booster shot rollout on Wednesday

Ontario will announce its plans for a COVID-19 booster shot program in the province on Wednesday.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is expected to make the announcement at 1 pm.

Last week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) made recommendations about who should be offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Recommendations are that those who are at high risk for severe outcomes from a COVID-19 infection should get the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted that she would release Ontario’s plan for booster shots for all Ontarians.

Ontario is currently recommending third doses to those who received two doses of AstraZeneca, people who are immunocompromised, and those who are taking medications that impact the immune system.