Ontario reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Ontario reported 591 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and seven new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 686. Of the new cases, 74 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 307 cases are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated, and 47 are in those with unknown vaccination status.

Across Ontario, 289 people are hospitalized. Of those, 230 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 59 are fully vaccinated.

There are 137 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 14 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,833,157 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 89.0% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 86.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 613,522 COVID-19 infections and 9,981 deaths.