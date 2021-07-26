Students returning to school this fall "even if have to hop in that school bus and drive them myself": Ford

Premier Doug Ford said that Ontario students will be going back to school this September and that a plan is coming soon.

During a press conference on Monday, Ford said that Education Minister Stephen Lecce is working to develop a strong plan “very, very shortly.”

And Ford said that students would be back in classrooms… even if he had to drive them.

“We’re going to make sure the kids are going back to school in September. They’re going to be in class,” said the premier. “I want to repeat that. They’re going back even if I have to hop in that school bus and drive them myself.”

Ford also urged teachers to get vaccinated.

“The kids are going back to school, and it’s going to be a great comprehensive plan,” said Ford.

On Friday, the Toronto District School Board sent a letter to parents saying there’s still time for students to get vaccinated.

“There is still time to get fully vaccinated before school starts. The first day of school is about seven weeks away. Youth 12 years of age and older at the time of vaccination are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. To be fully vaccinated before school starts, students will need two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All students who have not received a first dose should get one as soon as possible, or get your second dose if your first dose was at least 28 days ago,” stated the letter.

According to the TDSB, about 73% of 12 to 17-year-olds in Toronto have already received one dose of vaccine as of Friday.

“With your continued support and promotion, we are confident we can increase vaccinations in youth and have them receive both doses before the start of school in September,” they stated.