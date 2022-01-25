Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford to introduce new measures regarding vaccine certificates and to expand the use of proof of vaccination to access LCBO and cannabis stores.

Ford announced last week that beginning January 31, Ontario will begin to strategically loosen COVID-19 restrictions in order to reopen safely.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Liberal party said Doug Ford’s “half-measures” were threatening more closures in the province and put forth suggestions for Ontario’s reopening.

“With lives and livelihoods at stake, we cannot afford Doug Ford bungling another reopening,” Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said. “He needs to strengthen the vaccine certificate now to make sure this reopening is permanent, so that we can all get back to doing the things we love sooner, and so that businesses are not shut down again.”

He also posted a video statement on his Twitter account.

With lives and livelihoods at stake, we cannot afford Doug Ford bungling another reopening. Ontario Liberals continue to call on @fordnation‘s Conservatives to do the right thing, and change the definition of fully vaccinated to three doses. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/BqLhuG0SCX — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) January 25, 2022

Ontario’s Liberal plan also calls for updating the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include three doses and requiring all three doses for vaccine certificates.

Furthermore, the plan includes introducing proof of vaccine checks at LCBO stores, cannabis dispensaries, and non-essential retail, as well as bringing in emergency curb-side pickup for those who remain unvaccinated.

The latter suggestion is aimed at ensuring those with alcohol dependence can still access it safely.

“Doug Ford’s Conservatives are leaving Ontarians vulnerable by failing to strengthen vaccine certificates before the province’s reopening begins,” concluded Del Duca. “Ontario’s top doctors, including the Scientific Director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, are calling for strengthened vaccine certificates. Ontarians have had enough of the dithering and delays when it comes to Doug Ford’s pandemic response.”