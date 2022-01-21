Toronto's top doctor cautiously optimistic about COVID rates in the city

Toronto’s medical officer of health said that recent data indicates that COVID-19 in the city might be on the decline.

Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters on Thursday that evidence from testing and wastewater surveillance provide a reason for “cautious optimism.” The data, she said, shows infection rates might be turning the corner.

“When we consider COVID-19 surveillance of wastewater data in Toronto, from the Ministry of the Environment, conservation and Parks from December 9 to January 8, there may be evidence of a potential plateau or even a slight decline in virus activity detected in Toronto,” Dr. de Villa said.

While a plateau or decline in cases is definitely a good thing for the city, Dr. de Villa said that it’s not yet clear if the peak has passed.

“While these are encouraging developments, it is still too early to confirm whether the Omicron wave has peaked,” she cautioned.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths have been lagging indicators throughout the pandemic. These numbers have continued to rise in Toronto.

“Since Tuesday, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and outbreaks have risen, and healthcare system capacity remain strained,” she said. “We can expect this trend to continue into February, even after cases peak.”

She urged everyone to get their vaccines as soon as possible if they had not yet done so. Anyone needing to book any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can click here to do so.