Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,132 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 60 new deaths have taken place.

One of the new deaths is from a previous month and was added after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased 51 patients from Tuesday. There are 589 patients in ICU, an additional of nine patients from Tuesday.

Of the 589 patients in ICU, 82% were admitted for COVID-19, 12% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19.

The province reported at least 5,744 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province remains above 20%, meaning at least one in every five tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,726 deaths from COVID-19.