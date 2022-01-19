Ontario's Ministry of Health to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 health data on Wednesday morning.

Elliott will make the update alongside Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health and Matthew Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health.

The update is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am. It can be watched here.

Ontario has changed the way it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations. It now differentiates between those hospitalized “with” COVID-19 and “for” COVID-19. Last week, Dr. Moore told reporters that the province was working with hospitals to provide the same type of data on COVID-19 deaths.