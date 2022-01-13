Ontario reports more than 3,600 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,630 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 35 new deaths have occurred as of Thursday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 182 patients from Wednesday. This is the most amount of people hospitalized in Ontario since the start of the pandemic. There are 500 patients in ICU, down five patients from Wednesday.

Of the 500 patients in ICU, 82% were admitted because of COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 436, up 25 from Wednesday.

The province reported at least 9,909 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 10,480 deaths from COVID-19.