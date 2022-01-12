Ontario reports more than 3,400 COVID hospitalizations, 46 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,448 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 46 new deaths have occurred as of Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 228 from Tuesday. There are 505 patients in ICU, up 28 since Tuesday.

Of the 477 patients in ICU, 83% were admitted for COVID-19. Of the 3,448 people in the hospital, 54% were admitted for COVID-19, and 46% were admitted for another reason and tested positive for COVID-19.

The province reported at least 9,783 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 10,445 deaths from COVID-19.