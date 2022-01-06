More than 2,200 Ontarians in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,279 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 198 people from Wednesday.

There are 319 patients in ICU, an increase of 31 patients since Wednesday. In addition, there were 20 COVID-related deaths.

Of the 319 patients in ICU, 232 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 252, up 17 from Wednesday.

The province reported at least 13,339 new COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the province is more than 25%, meaning one in every four tests is coming back positive.

To date, Ontario has reported 10,272 deaths from COVID-19.