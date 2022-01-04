Ontario reports nearly 1,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday

Ontario reported 1,290 hospitalizations and 266 people in ICU with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The province also reported 10 new deaths due to the disease. The seven-day rolling average for ICU patients is now 221.

Ontario changed testing eligibility on December 31. Only high-risk populations are able to get a publicly funded PCR test. As a result, case numbers reported by the province are no longer an accurate reflection of COVID-19 in the province.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 4, 2022

The province reported 11,352 new cases on Tuesday. It is not clear how many of these infections are from lab delays and backlogs over the holidays.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ontario has reported 10,239 deaths and 816,450 confirmed cases.

Just two weeks ago, Ontario had just over 400 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 165 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.