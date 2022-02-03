News

Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,800 on Thursday

Feb 3 2022, 3:26 pm
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,800 on Thursday
Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 2,797 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 75 new deaths have occurred as of Thursday.

One death from today’s total was from a previous month and added to the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 142 patients from Wednesday. There are 541 patients in ICU, down 14 patients from Wednesday.

Of the 541 patients in ICU, 83% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 17% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 4,098 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,651 deaths from COVID-19.

