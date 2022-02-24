Ontario reports less than 1,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 41 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 1,066 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 41 new deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 40 patients since Wednesday. There are 302 patients in ICU, down 17 patients from Wednesday.

Of the 302 patients in ICU, 74% were admitted due to COVID-19 while 26% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 2,404 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,347 deaths from COVID-19.