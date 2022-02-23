Ontario ends state of emergency declared over "Freedom Convoy"

Premier Doug Ford is ending the state of emergency declared over a week ago in light of the “Freedom Convoy” occupying downtown Ottawa.

The state of emergency will come to its official end on Wednesday at 5 pm. This is in line with the federal government revoking the Emergencies Act.

Police will continue to be able to enforce laws on the ground in Ottawa in relation to the “Freedom Convoy” protesters.

“The emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained at this time as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground,” Ford said in a statement.

“We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor, and in other parts of the province.”

Ford declared a state of emergency on February 11 and declared the “Freedom Convoy” an “illegal occupation.” Over the last week and weekend, police arrested convoy organizers and protesters, clearing much of the downtown occupation.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the threat remains, but the acute emergency has ended.