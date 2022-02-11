Ontario reports less than 1,900 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 52 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 1,829 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 52 new deaths have occurred as of Friday.

Two of the deaths reported on Friday were from a previous month and added to the cumulative total after a data scrub.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 68 patients since Thursday. There are 435 patients in ICU, down 10 from Thursday.

Of the 435 patients in ICU, 80% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 20% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

435 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 80% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 20% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,907 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 11, 2022

The province reported at least 2,907 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 12,040 deaths from COVID-19.

More than 2,000 Ontarians have died from COVID-19 since November 30, 2021.