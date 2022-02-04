NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports fewer than 2,700 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 60 deaths

Feb 4 2022, 3:28 pm
Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 2,634 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, and there were 60 new deaths.

Two of the deaths reported on Friday are from a previous month and added to the cumulative total.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 163 patients from Thursday. There are 517 patients in ICU, down 24 patients from Thursday.

Of the 517 patients in ICU, 83% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 17% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 4,047 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,711 deaths from COVID-19.

On Friday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) announced official guidelines for those who have had a COVID-19 infection between their second dose and booster shot. They are advising people with a recent infection to wait three months after symptoms started before getting a booster.

