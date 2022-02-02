NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports less than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 67 new deaths

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 2 2022, 3:26 pm
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 2,939 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and 67 new deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 152 patients from Tuesday. There are 555 patients in ICU, down 13 from Tuesday.

Of the 555 patients in ICU, 83% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 17% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

The province reported at least 3,909 new COVID-19 cases.

