Ontario reports less than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 67 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported that 2,939 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and 67 new deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 152 patients from Tuesday. There are 555 patients in ICU, down 13 from Tuesday.

Of the 555 patients in ICU, 83% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 17% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

555 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 83% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 17% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 3,909 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 2, 2022

The province reported at least 3,909 new COVID-19 cases.