Public Health Ontario warning people about COVID-19 text message scam

Brooke Taylor
Jan 31 2022, 4:00 pm
Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock

Public Health Ontario is warning Ontarians to stay on the lookout for a phishing scam offering money to those following public health directives.

The health agency tweeted warning about the scam on Monday morning.

The tweet said that the text messages appear to be offering a monetary reward for getting a COVID-19 vaccine or following public health guidelines.

They are advising anyone who gets a text of this nature to ignore and delete it.

Public Health Ontario does not offer monetary rewards for following public health directives.

