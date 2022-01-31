Public Health Ontario warning people about COVID-19 text message scam

Public Health Ontario is warning Ontarians to stay on the lookout for a phishing scam offering money to those following public health directives.

The health agency tweeted warning about the scam on Monday morning.

The tweet said that the text messages appear to be offering a monetary reward for getting a COVID-19 vaccine or following public health guidelines.

They are advising anyone who gets a text of this nature to ignore and delete it.

TEXT MESSAGE SCAM: PHO is advising the public of a text message scam currently circulating that appears to be offering a monetary reward for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or following public health measures. We did not send this text message. Do not reply and delete immediately. pic.twitter.com/KQWisbkBOz — Public Health ON (@PublicHealthON) January 31, 2022

Public Health Ontario does not offer monetary rewards for following public health directives.