Ontario reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 63 new deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 3,091 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there were 63 new deaths as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have increased by 108 patients since Monday. There are 568 patients in ICU, down 15 from Monday.

Of the 568 patients in ICU, 84% were admitted due to COVID-19, while 16% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 592.

The province reported at least 2,622 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,504 deaths from COVID-19. Three deaths from previous months were removed from the cumulative total after a data scrub.

Ontario’s COVD-19 Science Advisory Table released new modelling on Tuesday, indicating that reopening will cause a rebound in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.