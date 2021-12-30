Ontario breaks record with 13,807 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported a record-breaking 13,807 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and eight new deaths.

According to newly released Ministry of Health data, hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached 965 on Wednesday, up from close to 700 on Wednesday.

There are now 200 patients in the ICU, and according to Minister of Health Christine Elliott, data is still being updated to differentiate those in the hospital/ICU for COVID-19 from those who tested positive but were admitted for other reasons.

965 people are hospitalized with #COVID19 and 200 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. The 7-day average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 179. Data is being updated to distinguish patients in hospital/ICU for COVID-19 from those admitted for other reasons but test positive. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 30, 2021

The province has administered 27,012,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with over 197,280 doses administered on Wednesday. Across the province, 90.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 88.1% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 739,648 cases of COVID-19 and 10,171 deaths.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation at 3 pm on Thursday.