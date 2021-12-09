Ontario reports nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 1,290 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 10 new deaths.

One death in today’s total is from a previous month, it was added to the total after a data clean.

The seven day rolling average is 1055. Of the new cases, 206 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 590 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.2% of the population. In addition, 83 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 309 people are hospitalized. Of those, 232 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 77 are fully vaccinated.

There are 155 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 24 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 24,225,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.4% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 627,611 COVID-19 infections and 10,054 deaths.