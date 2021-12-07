Ontario to pause lifting capacity limits in certain settings

The Government of Ontario announced on Tuesday that it would be extending its pause on lifting capacity limits in higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, as the province monitors and studies the new Omicron variant .

food or drink establishments with dance facilities such as night clubs and wedding receptions in meeting/event spaces where there is dancing

strip clubs

sex clubs and bathhouses

“In line with Ontario’s cautious approach to date, as public health and medical experts learn more about the Omicron variant, we are continuing to take a deliberate pause in reopening to protect our hard-fought progress against COVID-19,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott in the press release. “As Ontario continues to take rapid action to protect against COVID-19 and variants, I encourage everyone to get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

The news release further noted that even though cases are always expected to rise during the colder months, with people socializing indoors, the province continues to have one of the lowest case rates nationally and a high vaccination rate. Hospital and ICU capacity remains stable.

An additional $1.8 billion has been invested in the health care system to create over 3,100 beds and reduce surgical and diagnostic imaging backlogs. Over 5,000 registered and practical nurses, as well as 8,000 support workers, will be added.

“Because of this increased capacity, Ontario is able to safely admit approximately 300 patients with COVID-related critical illness into ICUs without putting at risk urgent surgeries,” the news release read. “This would allow the province’s hospital system to effectively manage the intake of ICU patients projected as the most likely scenario by expert modellers in the coming months. Ontario can quickly surge up capacity further if necessary.”

Dr. Moore further said that even though a rise in cases was anticipated this winter, the Omicron variant’s emergence has led to the province deciding to continue with the public health and safety measures that have worked for it for far.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we need to stay the course on reaching those who have not yet been vaccinated. If you have not yet received the vaccine, please do so today, and if you are eligible for a booster dose, please book your appointment to provide yourself with an extra layer of protection,” Moore warned. “Achieving the highest vaccination rates possible remains our best defence against COVID-19 and variants.”

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table maintains that existing public health measures are effective against COVID-19 and variants — including Omicron.