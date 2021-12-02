Ontario reports more than 950 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Ontario reported 959 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and eight new deaths.

One previous death was removed from the cumulative total after a data scrub.

The seven-day rolling average is 851. Of the new cases, 118 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 469 of the new cases are among those who have not been vaccinated. In addition, 61 new cases are among people who are partially vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Across Ontario, 291 people are in hospital. Of those, 241 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 50 are fully vaccinated.

There are 155 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 26 having received an entire course of vaccine.

The province has administered 23,045,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Ontario’s vaccine data has been reflected to show the latest population data based on the most recent census. Previous vaccine statistics were based on 2011 census data. Across the province, 90.0% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.2% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 620,229 COVID-19 infections and 10,012 deaths.