Ontario's new COVID-19 cases drop below 600 with 434 not fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Tuesday.

This is the first day this week new cases have been below 600, and the seven-day rolling average now sits at 701 cases per day.

The majority of new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 434 of Tuesday’s cases are in people without both shots and 91 are in people who are fully immunized.

Across Ontario, 336 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 303 of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are also 158 people in the ICU and 148 of them are not fully immunized.

Broken down by region, 120 of Tuesday’s cases are in Toronto, 30 are in York Region, and 60 are in Peel.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. Approximately 83% of people 12 and up have at least one shot and 76% have both doses.

To date, Ontario has seen 565,550 total COVID-19 cases and 9,503 virus deaths.