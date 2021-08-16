Parent charged for dropping off child at daycare with COVID-19 symptoms

A Vaughan parent has been charged for allegedly dropping their child off at daycare when the kid was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The sick child was dropped off on August 3, and since then 15 kids at the daycare have tested positive for COVID-19.

York Region spokesperson Patrick Casey told Daily Hive the parent was charged under Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act for allegedly violating the Section 22 Isolation Order.

The parent is facing a $770 fine plus a victim surcharge fee of $880 for taking the child to daycare despite them experiencing symptoms that would not have passed the daily COVID-19 screening tool.

The York Region spokesperson did not say where the daycare was located, but according to the region’s COVID-19 dashboard there’s a 15-child outbreak at Tiny Treasures Learning and Childcare Centre in Woodbridge. One staff member from the centre also became infected.

“If you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you must stay home until a negative test is received and symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours,” Casey said via email.