Kingston's top doctor to be Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health
The Government of Ontario plans to make Kingston’s top doctor the next Chief Medical Officer of Health when Dr. David Williams retires next month.
The province said it will table a motion in the Legislature on May 31 to appoint Dr. Kieran Moore to the position. Should the motion pass, Moore will take office on June 26.
Williams, who has held the position of Chief Medical Officer of Health since February of 2016, is slated to retire on June 25.
Moore has served as the Medical Officer of Health for the Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit since July of 2017.
He is also a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.
“Dr. Moore’s years of experience working in public health will be crucial as we begin to gradually lift public health measures,” said Christine Elliott, the Minister of Health.
To ensure “a seamless transition” into the role, Moore will work alongside Williams starting on June 7, the province said.
Williams was originally set to retire at the end of November 2020, put postponed his exit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If appointed as the province’s next Chief Medical Officer of Health, I would remain steadfast in my commitment to fight COVID-19,” Moore said.
“I would provide all necessary advice to the government to ensure the health and safety of all Ontarians.”
To date, Ontario has seen 530,543 COVID-19 cases and 8,744 deaths.