Kingston's top doctor to be Ontario's new Chief Medical Officer of Health

The Government of Ontario plans to make Kingston’s top doctor the next Chief Medical Officer of Health when Dr. David Williams retires next month.

The province said it will table a motion in the Legislature on May 31 to appoint Dr. Kieran Moore to the position. Should the motion pass, Moore will take office on June 26.

Williams, who has held the position of Chief Medical Officer of Health since February of 2016, is slated to retire on June 25.

Moore has served as the Medical Officer of Health for the Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit since July of 2017.

He is also a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.