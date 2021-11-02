Ontario announces minimum wage increase starting next year

Ontario’s minimum wage is set to go up once again.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the province would increase the minimum wage by $0.65 in January.

The announcement came after reports broke on Monday night that Ford would be raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

If passed, the legislation will also boost wages for liquor servers. Liquor servers in the province make below minimum wage at a rate of $12.55 per hour. The legislation would bump liquor servers’ wages to $15 per hour.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government scrapped the previous Liberal government’s plans to raise the minimum wage in 2019, instead freezing it at $14 per hour until 2020. Minimum wage in the province increased by $0.10 last month to $14.35 per hour.

The new wage will take effect on January 1.

The increase will put Ontario’s minimum wage closer to the top in the country. Nunavut offers the highest minimum wage in Canada at $16 per hour. Minimum wage in BC, Yukon and Northwest Territories is $15.20. Alberta’s minimum wage is also $15 per hour.

Students under 18 who work less than 28 hours per week will see an increase from $13.10 per hour to $14.10 per hour.