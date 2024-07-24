Once upon a time, in rural Richmond Hill, there stood a magical estate that seemed straight out of a storybook.

Welcome to Forest Ridge Estate, where stunning fairytale-inspired architecture meets glorious natural vistas, creating a dreamscape like no other.

Spanning approximately two private acres, this enchanting estate is a secluded paradise surrounded by lush forests with 200-year-old trees and panoramic views.

As you approach this whimsical wonderland, a long, sweeping cobblestone driveway leads you through a gated private entrance, past a fountain that sets the tone for the elegance within.

The limestone facade of the estate wraps around its stunning interiors, creating an aura of timeless sophistication.

While the mansion’s grand exterior, with its graceful columns and fancy balcony railings, is a total showstopper, the magic really happens inside.

With over 22,000 square feet packed full of jaw-dropping amenities, this place is luxury taken to the next level – so much so that there’s even a chandelier in the garage!

As you step through the oversized, hand-carved doors, you’ll find yourself in the grand entry foyer.

Prepare to have your breath taken away with the domed ceiling and custom-crafted forged iron, and a marble staircase.

On the main floor, there are spectacular principal rooms with soaring ceilings, big windows, and so many details that it’s hard to take it all in.

The dining room is a feast for the eyes with its ornate ceiling moulding, a trio of chandeliers, and marble tile walls and floor.

In the kitchen, you’ll find marble counters, top-of-the-line appliances, and ivory-tone wood cabinets surrounding a centre island.

And don’t miss the butler’s pantry, which is practically a mini-kitchen itself, complete with a wine rack, lighted glass-front cabinets, a prep kitchenette, refrigerator, wine fridge, and oven.

The living room opens up to the backyard with three sets of French doors leading to a stone terrace, perfect for soaking in the view.

The circular library/office is basically Belle’s dream room. It’s a cozy retreat featuring wood panelling, floor-to-ceiling shelves, a gas fireplace, and a stunning coffered wood ceiling.

The curved windows offer a charming view of the front yard.

Upstairs, you’ll find the five bedrooms. They’re all luxurious, with high ceilings, their own ensuite, and big closets.

But the primary suite is beyond lavish.

Situated in a private wing, it features a sitting room, spa bath, dressing room, and a domed ceiling with a chandelier that adds a touch of grandeur.

But the real showstopper? A two-story indoor water park with a waterfall! It’s not tucked away either — you can admire it through glass walls from the grand piano/billiards room and the two-story living room.

Downstairs, the fun continues with a games room, a massive bar, a gym, and a theatre with plush velvet walls.

Outside, the landscaped grounds are a playground with multiple waterfalls and a forested treehouse complete with a zipline! WHAT!??! Yeah. It really is like Neverland out here.

But it might be a fairytale dream to afford this place, or at least of us mere mortals. 33 Forest Ridge Road is listed for a whopping $22,000,000.