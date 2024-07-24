Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This $22 million fairytale-inspired Ontario mansion has an indoor waterpark

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
Jul 24 2024, 7:24 pm
Hammond International Properties

Once upon a time, in rural Richmond Hill, there stood a magical estate that seemed straight out of a storybook.

Welcome to Forest Ridge Estate, where stunning fairytale-inspired architecture meets glorious natural vistas, creating a dreamscape like no other.

Spanning approximately two private acres, this enchanting estate is a secluded paradise surrounded by lush forests with 200-year-old trees and panoramic views.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The gated entrance.

As you approach this whimsical wonderland, a long, sweeping cobblestone driveway leads you through a gated private entrance, past a fountain that sets the tone for the elegance within.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The property is very private, surrounded by trees.

The limestone facade of the estate wraps around its stunning interiors, creating an aura of timeless sophistication.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The front door.

While the mansion’s grand exterior, with its graceful columns and fancy balcony railings, is a total showstopper, the magic really happens inside.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The garage.

With over 22,000 square feet packed full of jaw-dropping amenities, this place is luxury taken to the next level – so much so that there’s even a chandelier in the garage!

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The foyer.

As you step through the oversized, hand-carved doors, you’ll find yourself in the grand entry foyer.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The view of the iron railings and the domed ceiling.

Prepare to have your breath taken away with the domed ceiling and custom-crafted forged iron, and a marble staircase.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

A sculptural fireplace.

On the main floor, there are spectacular principal rooms with soaring ceilings, big windows, and so many details that it’s hard to take it all in.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The dining room.

The dining room is a feast for the eyes with its ornate ceiling moulding, a trio of chandeliers, and marble tile walls and floor.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The kitchen.

In the kitchen, you’ll find marble counters, top-of-the-line appliances, and ivory-tone wood cabinets surrounding a centre island.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The butler’s pantry.

And don’t miss the butler’s pantry, which is practically a mini-kitchen itself, complete with a wine rack, lighted glass-front cabinets, a prep kitchenette, refrigerator, wine fridge, and oven.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The living room.

The living room opens up to the backyard with three sets of French doors leading to a stone terrace, perfect for soaking in the view.

33 Forest Ridge Road Richmond Hill

The library with built-in bookcases.

The circular library/office is basically Belle’s dream room. It’s a cozy retreat featuring wood panelling, floor-to-ceiling shelves, a gas fireplace, and a stunning coffered wood ceiling.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

A view into the office.

The curved windows offer a charming view of the front yard.

33 Forest Ridge Road Richmond Hill

One of the bedrooms.

Upstairs, you’ll find the five bedrooms. They’re all luxurious, with high ceilings, their own ensuite, and big closets.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The primary bedroom.

But the primary suite is beyond lavish.

33 Forest Ridge Road Richmond Hill

The primary bathroom.

Situated in a private wing, it features a sitting room, spa bath, dressing room, and a domed ceiling with a chandelier that adds a touch of grandeur.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The indoor pool.

But the real showstopper? A two-story indoor water park with a waterfall! It’s not tucked away either — you can admire it through glass walls from the grand piano/billiards room and the two-story living room.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The home theatre.

Downstairs, the fun continues with a games room, a massive bar, a gym, and a theatre with plush velvet walls.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The backyard.

Outside, the landscaped grounds are a playground with multiple waterfalls and a forested treehouse complete with a zipline! WHAT!??! Yeah. It really is like Neverland out here.

33 Forest Ridge Rd. Richmond Hill

The back of the house.

But it might be a fairytale dream to afford this place, or at least of us mere mortals. 33 Forest Ridge Road is listed for a whopping $22,000,000.

