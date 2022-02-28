Ontario is set to lift most COVID-19 public health measures on Tuesday

Ontario is moving into the next phase of reopening on March 1, which means lifting the majority of public health measures for COVID-19.

Beginning on Tuesday, capacity limits will be lifted in all indoor settings. In addition, vaccine certificate requirements are also being lifted. It will be up to individual businesses to decide if they want to maintain a vaccine certificate system.

Masking will remain in place for the weeks to come, but Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says guidelines are under assessment. He added that an announcement would be made in the coming weeks. Masking in schools will likely be lifted at the same time as masking in public settings.

Infection rates, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have continued to drop in recent weeks after a surge of the Omicron variant led to stricter measures.

Local public health units will have the ability to introduce new public health measures in the event of more widespread COVID-19 illnesses.

While restrictions are being lifted, Dr. Moore plans to continue his weekly COVID-19 briefings on Thursdays.