The Ontario legislature is sitting again after being prorogued
Ontario MPPs returned to sit at Queen’s Park Monday after the legislature was prorogued during the federal election.
Politicians took a break from making passing motions into laws for more than a month because Conservative Premier Doug Ford said the country’s direction could be different depending on who got elected as the next Prime Minister.
Justin Trudeau won a third term on September 20, and Ontario’s MPPs are returning to largely similar political circumstances as before.
- See also:
The new session kicked off with a throne speech outlining the government’s goals, including kickstarting economic recovery post-pandemic and improving conditions in hospitals and long-term care.
Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell used her throne speech to encourage everyone to get vaccinated to speed up economic recovery.
“The ultimate goal is avoiding future lockdowns,” she said.
Lieutenant Governor Delivers Ontario’s Speech from the Throne https://t.co/EUWb5LbDtX
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 4, 2021