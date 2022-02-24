Ontario has announced their plans to make employers disclose how they use electronic tracking to monitor workers.

The province plans to table a new law that will require employers with more than 25 employees to have a policy in place on electronic tracking. The Progressive Conservatives plan to make this law part of the Employment Standards Act.

The law, if passed, would make it mandatory for employers to tell employees if they are being monitored, how they’re being monitored and what employers do with that data.

“As we embark on a new world of work, electronic monitoring is becoming more commonplace. Delivery persons are being followed by GPS. Construction workers are using phones and tablets on the job site, and office workers are logging on from home. We cannot leave our workers in uncharted territory,” Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said at a press conference on Thursday.

This law would be the first of its kind in Canada if it passes the legislature.

“This is all about leading the country, ensuring that privacy is respected and that families and workers are protected,” said McNaughton.