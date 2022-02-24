NewsPolitics

Ontario to introduce law requiring employers to disclose how they track workers

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 24 2022, 3:38 pm
Ontario to introduce law requiring employers to disclose how they track workers
GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Ontario has announced their plans to make employers disclose how they use electronic tracking to monitor workers.

The province plans to table a new law that will require employers with more than 25 employees to have a policy in place on electronic tracking. The Progressive Conservatives plan to make this law part of the Employment Standards Act.

The law, if passed, would make it mandatory for employers to tell employees if they are being monitored, how they’re being monitored and what employers do with that data.

“As we embark on a new world of work, electronic monitoring is becoming more commonplace. Delivery persons are being followed by GPS. Construction workers are using phones and tablets on the job site, and office workers are logging on from home. We cannot leave our workers in uncharted territory,” Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said at a press conference on Thursday.

This law would be the first of its kind in Canada if it passes the legislature.

“This is all about leading the country, ensuring that privacy is respected and that families and workers are protected,” said McNaughton.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Politics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT