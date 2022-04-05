5 Ontario islands that are way cheaper than the average Toronto home

If you’ve been house hunting in Toronto, then you know all too well that the housing market is as cutthroat as ever, with homes getting snapped up within days and selling for way over the asking price.

And the price of homes only continues to rise.

According to a recent report by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), the average price of a home in the GTA now hovers at $1.3 million — that’s up from last year’s average of $1.1 million. So it’s no surprise that nearly half of millennials in Canada can’t afford to buy a home in Toronto.

It almost makes you want to get away from it all… perhaps on an island somewhere?

As it turns out, there are Ontario islands listed for way below the average price of a home in the GTA. Some of them are blank canvases, while others are move-in ready with cottages and guest homes.

If you’re ready to quit the Hunger Games that is the Toronto real estate market, now might be the right time to make your island ownership dreams come true.

Northern Ontario

0.75 acres

Developed

Lake of the Woods

7.2 acres

Developed

Echo Bay

5.4 acres

1,242 square foot cottage and guest cabin

Northern Ontario

8.9 acres

Developed