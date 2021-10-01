Ontario is in for a warmer and drier October this year

October is here and while you may be anxiously waiting to bust out your favourite shacket, you might need to wait a few days for chillier weather.

Ontario is expecting warmer than average temperatures this October, according to The Weather Network, with Saturday reaching summer-like temperatures of 25°C in Toronto. But not all of October is boasting such high temperatures as the month does typically cool off quite quickly.

Ontarians can expect the overall temperatures to drop by 1°C to 3°C each week throughout the month, so above seasonal temperatures can still get cool fast, so don’t put your shacket away just yet.

The extended warmth will be joined by a drier month. The mild and dry temperatures will be perfect for taking in the fall foliage, as a warm September has delayed leaves changing, if you’re looking for a silver lining to climate change, said The Weather Network.

While Ontarians can expect fewer days of rain, the forecast says that there will still be some wet systems that come through the province and dump the typical overall amount of precipitation.