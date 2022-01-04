Toronto's Bar Reyna temporarily closes amid new indoor dining rules

As Ontario heads into a modified stage two closing indoor dining, Toronto’s Bar Reyna and Reyna on King will temporarily close for its duration.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant group announced they would remain closed until further notice, cancelling reservations and will not offer take-out or delivery.

“Due to the new Ontario lockdown restrictions introduced by the Ontario government today, banning indoor dining, we’ve made the difficult decision to remain closed entirely until further notice, cancelling all reservations — and unavailable for takeout and delivery,” read the post.

This move was made in an effort to provide their chefs and managers with the needed time to recharge and replenish their energy once restrictions are lifted.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with our staff and fellow restaurant community during these difficult times.”

On Monday, the provincial government announced new restrictions following a significant jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last few weeks.

Starting January 5, all restaurants, bars, and other food or drink establishments will be closed for indoor service and only available for take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least 21 days, subject to trends in public health.

Until then, both Reyna locations will halt their services.