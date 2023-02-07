Ontario is currently hiring for a ton of positions that make around $100K

Frustrated with your job and how much it pays? An opportunity may be around the corner that could change that, with Ontario currently hiring for lots of positions, some with salaries around $100,000.

Businesses in all kinds of sectors are hiring right now, so there are a ton of options you can check out to see if one might be right for you.

Many of the job opportunities available through the Province of Ontario are based here in Toronto and pay pretty well, which could mean the end of your expensive city-living woes.

These 10 opportunities pay close to or over $100,000 if you’re properly qualified and aren’t senior positions.

Project manager

Experience as a project manager can apply to a range of different sectors, including this job with the Ministry of Education as an I&IT Project Manager, where you could make over $100,000.

Team lead, operations

It’s possible to make around $2,000 a week at this job. It requires a driver’s licence and experience in emergency management, as you’d be working for Emergency Management Ontario.

I&IT architect

It’s possible to make over $100,000 a year at this job. Flexible hours, a hybrid remote work week and a compressed work week may be available. This job is a good fit for someone with IT expertise.

Policy analyst

You could make around $100,000 a year at this job, where you’ll need an understanding of municipal finance and property taxation to work for the Ministry of Finance in the property tax policy branch.

I&IT business consultant

Multiple jobs are available inside and outside Toronto that pay over $100,000 for people with experience with IT and project management methodologies.

Content designer/communications specialist

If you have digital expertise in the fields of web writing and content design, you might be able to make around $100,000 a year at this job working with a talent and leadership division.

Project management consultant

A salary of up to roughly $100,000 per year is available for this position working for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, available to those with project management experience.

Corporate translation advisor

This job pays up to $2,000 a week and is available to someone who can work in person for at least a few days a week and is extremely proficient in French translation.

Human resources consultant

It’s possible to make around $100,000 a year in this position with the Legislative Assembly, where a hybrid work model involves coming in five to 10 days per month. A Certified Human Resources designation and the ability to communicate in French are major assets for candidates.

Policy advisor

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is hiring for this job in the Policy Division/Strategic and Indigenous Policy Branch, which pays up to $100,000 a year and requires knowledge and awareness of Indigenous relations.