Pamela Anderson draws hundreds of fans to the Toronto Eaton Centre (PHOTOS)

Canadian actress, cultural icon, and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson is in Toronto this week (if you haven’t already heard) promoting her freshly-dropped book Love, Pamela, a celebrity memoir that’s said to be as mold-breaking as the star herself.

Needless to say, locals were stoked for a chance to meet the famous Baywatch babe in person — but it wasn’t a quick or simple task.

Fans started lining up outside the Toronto Eaton Centre Indigo at 8 am on Monday morning for a chance to score a wristband that would eventually permit them to wait in another line.

Hundreds showed up to buy Anderson’s new book (the purchase of which was required for wristbands) in the hopes of meeting the bombshell and getting her signature.

By 7 pm, the store was packed with wristband-holders and randoms alike, all vying to see Anderson in the flesh while she signed books and greeted fans.

Makeup artist cherryb0mbshell tells blogTO that every wristband holder was put into an assigned group and asked to wait for their group number to be called.

“Tons of people were upstairs. There were others who didn’t have wristbands just waiting to catch a glimpse of Pamela which got confusing because there was no designation where we were to line up. Everyone was scattered,” she said.

And yet, despite what she called a “bit of chaos,” things went rather smoothly with the signing once groups started going up in order. Cherry was on deck to meet Anderson by 7:35 pm, but she was unable to snap a selfie with the star.

“There were no photos allowed to be taken in the event or signing area with Pamela, but we were allowed to take pictures in the lineup before meeting her and her signing her book,” she explained to blogTO.

And yet, two people out of the hundreds present were able to get a photo with the author and actress at last night’s event in Toronto: animal rights activists Jenny McQueen and Mary-Chris Staples.

The longtime PETA volunteers and co-founders of Animal Rights Toronto were delighted when Anderson spotted them in the crowd holding #BeFairBeVegan signs and insisted on meeting them.

“The staff at Indigo Chapters in the Eaton Centre were strictly enforcing the no photos rule,” said McQueen to blogTO on Tuesday morning.

“But when Pamela spotted us wearing PETA T-Shirts and holding signs praising her animal rights work, she jumped up and insisted her assistant take a photo as she posed with us.”

The activists say that Pamela is the “real deal” for her ethical stance on veganism and helping animals, and they weren’t the only ones with words of praise after last night’s event.

By the accounts of attendees on social media, Anderson was exceedingly sweet, polite, and gracious, taking time to speak with every fan who approached and personalizing their books.

We’d expect nothing less at this point from the Canadian icon, whose relevance only continues to grow as her career evolves through the decades.