Ontario is getting a new four-lane highway connecting the 400 and 404

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced funding for a new four-lane highway in Bradford, Ontario, on Monday.

Funding for the Bradford Bypass will go towards building a four-lane highway connecting Highway 400 and Highway 404 in Simcoe County and York Region.

The announcement comes in the days after the Ontario government announced the 2021-2022 economic look ahead. In the economic statement, the government set aside $2.6 billion for highways. The funding is to go towards the expansion and rehabilitation of older highways.

“The proposed highway will extend from Highway 400 between 8th Line and 9th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury, will cross a small portion of King Township and will connect to Highway 404 between Queensville Sideroad and Holborn Road in East Gwillimbury,” according to a press release from the Province of Ontario.

An environmental assessment is currently underway for the Bradford Bypass and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Premier Ford told reporters at a press conference on Monday that the Bradford Bypass will alleviate congestion in the area.

“So you don’t spend hours and hours stuck in gridlock and could get home to your family that much sooner,” he said.